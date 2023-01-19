Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BGX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 57,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

