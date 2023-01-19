Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Holdings Cut by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 598,745 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,657,000 after buying an additional 404,708 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 85,017 shares during the period.
BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
Shares of BLMN opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.81. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
