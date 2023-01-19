Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blue Line Protection Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BLPG stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863. Blue Line Protection Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service, security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency, training, and compliance services.

