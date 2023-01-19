BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,285 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

