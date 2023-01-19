Bluzelle Market Cap Hits $20.22 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00428812 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,333.03 or 0.30099421 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00765576 BTC.
Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
