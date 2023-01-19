BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 6,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $736.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 825.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

