BMO Capital Markets Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $443.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $485.00 to $443.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $349.09 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.83 and a 200-day moving average of $338.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

