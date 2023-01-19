BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $443.38 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. BNB has a total market cap of $46.40 billion and $443.38 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $293.83 or 0.01396508 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,899 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,904,065.729605 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 290.02789992 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1169 active market(s) with $825,640,111.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars.

