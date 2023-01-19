Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 119,396 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,396 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 5.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $61,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $45.77 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,356. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

