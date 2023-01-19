Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after buying an additional 1,438,734 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 275,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 201,751 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 181,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,644. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.54.

