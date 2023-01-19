Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1,258.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,059,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,212,000 after buying an additional 123,009 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.65. 89,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.