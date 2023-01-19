Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $27,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 57.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after buying an additional 1,054,207 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 502,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,499,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

