Bogart Wealth LLC Has $8.02 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after acquiring an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.00. 41,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

