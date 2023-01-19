Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 4,344 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,126,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,126,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,486 shares of company stock worth $25,608,750. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.