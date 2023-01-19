Bondly Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bondly has a market cap of $5.66 million and $42,153.90 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bondly Profile

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

