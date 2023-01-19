Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $3,248,574.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BKNG traded up $18.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,315.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,037.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,914.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,434.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

