Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 4,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,161,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $882.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 5,625,213 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,642.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 5,141,021 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,321,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,086,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

