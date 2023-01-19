Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 3%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 4,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,161,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
Separately, BTIG Research raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Borr Drilling Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $882.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.
