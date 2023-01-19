Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.4 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of BORUF stock remained flat at $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

