Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $78.92 million and approximately $777,364.45 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Braintrust has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

