Brent D. Baird Purchases 6,661 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brent D. Baird acquired 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,271. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Servotronics Price Performance

Shares of SVT stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 1,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 5.40. Servotronics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Servotronics Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

