Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $7.21

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV
fuboTV Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $423.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.02. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
