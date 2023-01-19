Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Price Target at GBX 95.80

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.80 ($1.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.68) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get ITV alerts:

Insider Activity at ITV

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,172.97).

ITV Trading Down 1.9 %

ITV Company Profile

LON:ITV opened at GBX 77.54 ($0.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.39. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.