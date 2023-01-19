Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,357,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

