BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZFD. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of BuzzFeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. 64,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $124.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52.

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.73 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BuzzFeed will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BuzzFeed by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 123,096 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 47,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

