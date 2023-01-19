C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.6 %

MA stock opened at $368.92 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

