C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,870 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

