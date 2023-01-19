C WorldWide Group Holding A S Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,454 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $47,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

