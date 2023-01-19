Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

