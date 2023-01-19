Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $15.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
