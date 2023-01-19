Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in December

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 76,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,849. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.55. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

