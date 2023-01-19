Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Under Review Rating for Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CNS opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.18). The company has a market capitalization of £42.50 million and a PE ratio of 850.00.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

