Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Under Review Rating for Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 135.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Corero Network Security Price Performance
Shares of CNS opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Corero Network Security has a 12-month low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 14.96 ($0.18). The company has a market capitalization of £42.50 million and a PE ratio of 850.00.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Further Reading
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.