Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.60.

CNI stock opened at $122.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

