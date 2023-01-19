Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Up 1.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.51 and last traded at $118.51. 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.88.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

