Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Up 1.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.51 and last traded at $118.51. 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.88.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Tire (CDNAF)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.