Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.18

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and traded as high as $28.49. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 1,435 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

