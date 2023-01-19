Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 10,836 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,235,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $230,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 713.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 18,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 96.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 210,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,322,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

ADSK stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.03. The stock had a trading volume of 35,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

