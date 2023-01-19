Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Down to $101.90

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.90, but opened at $98.60. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $95.67, with a volume of 31,320 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

