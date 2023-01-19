Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Casa Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CASA opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 119.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

