Casper Price Hits $0.0369 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $393.85 million and $7.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,440,544,553 coins and its circulating supply is 10,677,579,775 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,438,975,688 with 10,676,115,537 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03565271 USD and is down -8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,149,920.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

