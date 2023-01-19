CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,196. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.