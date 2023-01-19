Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $10.64

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.29. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 9,515 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

