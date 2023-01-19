Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $10.64

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.29. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 9,515 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than 1 Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
- 3 Attractive Defensive Stocks With 3% Dividends
- Moderna and Pfizer Race to Release RSV Vaccines
- Mid-Stream Operator Kinder Morgan: A High-Yield Value For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.