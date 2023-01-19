Channing Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Channing Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SMIN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 26,759 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $53.09. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.