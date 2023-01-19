Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 279,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,986,826 shares.The stock last traded at $76.88 and had previously closed at $81.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.