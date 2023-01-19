China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.11 on Monday. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

