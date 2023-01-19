Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Down 1.4%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.88. 25,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 34,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.