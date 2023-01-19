Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Down 33.4% in December

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Down 1.7 %

CDAK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 200,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codiak BioSciences

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the second quarter worth $32,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 208.5% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the first quarter worth $83,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

