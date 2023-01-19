Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 76,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,677,175 shares.The stock last traded at $3.81 and had previously closed at $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

