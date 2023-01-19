Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lyft by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 152,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. Equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

