Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $42.80 million and $13.85 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.75 or 0.01401845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006852 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00029830 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.60 or 0.01750711 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

