Coin98 Hits One Day Volume of $10.47 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $43.47 million and $10.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.97 or 0.01407092 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006875 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030931 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.98 or 0.01757757 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

