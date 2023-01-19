CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,584.56

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $7.72 or 0.00037170 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $15.06 million and $4,584.56 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

