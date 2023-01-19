Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 160,739 shares.The stock last traded at $13.67 and had previously closed at $13.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Announces Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 50.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 321,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

